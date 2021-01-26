"Stop playing the wrestler, be the wrestler"- Drew McIntyre reveals The Undertaker's advice to him

Drew McIntyre has expanded on his role as a mentee under The Undertaker. He shared some of the knowledge "The Deadman" passed on to him, and how the legend indirectly told him to have "fun" in the ring.

As the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre is the one of the top stars on WWE's Monday Night RAW brand. McIntyre previously worked with WWE from 2007-2014, a stint which many fans considered a failure. But his second run with the company has been remarkable. McIntyre has been one of the company's brightest stars for the last year.

In an interview with Priyam Marik of the Telegraph India, Drew McIntyre spoke about how he learned from The Undertaker. He discussed how he found it difficult to understand some of advice he got from "The Phenom." But the WWE Champion understood these lessons as he continued to grow.

"I learned tons from being around 'Taker. He has such an advanced wrestling IQ, that sometimes when he spoke to me, it was like a doctor speaking to someone in high school. But eventually, his lessons would kick in... The exact phrase he would use was 'Stop playing the wrestler, be the wrestler.' What he meant was while out there in the ring, relax, embrace the moment, and have fun. When you start having fun, the audience can feel it, and then they start having fun."

The @Undertaker has taught me so much, intentionally and unintentionally. Lesson one, never laugh at ringside when extras are doing tryouts. 20 year old Drew still has nightmares about this moment...#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/tzQGLurENQ — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 1, 2020

The Undertaker retired this past November at WWE Survivor Series. As a prominent backstage personality, "The Phenom" was a mentor to Drew McIntyre and many other WWE Superstars. His influence has definitely helped numerous wrestlers in their WWE careers.

Drew McIntyre was not too happy with some of his former mentor's words

Drew McIntyre in WWE

Drew McIntyre recently sat down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda for a special interview. The WWE Champion responded to The Undertaker's comments on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he called today's WWE Superstars "soft."

"The King of Claymore Country" went into detail about the current status of the roster. He stated that the Undertaker's comments were inaccurate. You can read more about his comments here.