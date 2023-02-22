"Stop pushing this guy," "Definition of boring" - Fans believe Bron Breakker should have lost the title to former WWE Champion

Bron Breakker has been at the top of the men's division in WWE's third brand for nearly a year after he won the NXT Championship on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. However, fans have been highly critical of his recent work and wanted former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to dethrone him this week.

Last year, Bron Breakker won his second NXT Championship when he defeated Dolph Ziggler in April. Breakker has remained a dominant champion throughout his run, beating several top superstars.

However, some fans are seemingly tired of his championship reign and want a new or rising superstar to dethrone Breakker. Last night, Jinder Mahal came close to winning the title but failed to reign supreme. The WWE Universe was divided after the bout, as some felt Mahal should've won the championship.

Check out some of the reactions:

OUUCreative @OUUCreative @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal I think I speak for everyone when I say Jinder should've won. @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal I think I speak for everyone when I say Jinder should've won.

Hellawake @Hellawaking @WWENXT Omg WWE stop pushing this guy! He is absolutely boring, his gimmick as been used by 239527 other wrestlers! The powerful over agressive macho whos very muscular and screams alot... It's booooring! @WWENXT Omg WWE stop pushing this guy! He is absolutely boring, his gimmick as been used by 239527 other wrestlers! The powerful over agressive macho whos very muscular and screams alot... It's booooring!

Nomad @NomadM0210 @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal



Same with



Keep pushing Baron, Dominik, Big Lurching clown of the month and your assorted multi year favourite champions etc.



World Boring Entertainment.



Same ending every PPV. @JinderMahal and @VeerMahaan have been treated abysmally.Same with @AliWWE Keep pushing Baron, Dominik, Big Lurching clown of the month and your assorted multi year favourite champions etc.World Boring Entertainment.Same ending every PPV. @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @JinderMahal @JinderMahal and @VeerMahaan have been treated abysmally. Same with @AliWWEKeep pushing Baron, Dominik, Big Lurching clown of the month and your assorted multi year favourite champions etc.World Boring Entertainment.Same ending every PPV.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Jinder Mahal on the brand, as it is the first time in over ten years that The Modern Day Maharaja has returned to the developmental brand.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T warns Bron Breakker of getting complacent

In 2021, Bron Breakker debuted on the rebooted developmental brand and immediately received a championship match. Later, he won his first NXT Championship by defeating Tommaso Ciampa.

It's been over 300 days, and Breakker has not been pinned or submitted inside the squared circle. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave the champion an essential piece of advice.

"One piece of advice I can give Bron Breakker is you might need to listen to the fans," Booker said. "You can’t get complacent in this business and think that the fans are going to stick with you. The one thing that you need to make it to that next level is the fans. The fans dictate everything."

Booker T's words of wisdom could be helpful for the champion as new challengers have emerged on NXT.

Do you think Breakker will leave NXT after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

