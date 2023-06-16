WWE announcer Corey Graves recently spoke about the possibility of Maxxine Dupri pushing Otis to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dupri took a keen interest in Otis and tried to recruit the Alpha Academy member into Maximum Male Models. Over the last few months, the fashionista has been accompanying the 31-year-old to the ring during matches and cheering him on, much to the annoyance of Chad Gable.

This week on After the Bell podcast, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves agreed that with some help from Maxxine Dupri, Otis could emerge as a credible challenger for the World Heavyweight Champion.

"You know who might have a say, though? Maxxine Dupri. I'm sure Maxxine Dupri could be encouraging Otis to step up to the challenge. Otis as World Heavyweight Champion. Could you imagine what Maxxine could do for him?"

Graves reiterated that The Visionary should not take the open challenge lightly as Otis could easily take down the champ on any given night.

"Could you imagine the magnetism of Otis with the World Heavyweight Championship draped around his shoulder? Perhaps we give him two, maybe we should double it up. Make it a double title for Otis, a man of that size. Stranger things have happened, man. Stranger things have happened." [From 15:21 - 15:50]

Seth Rollins has issued an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

Even before winning the title, Seth Rollins claimed that he would be a fighting champion.

The Visionary has remained true to his promise, defending the World Heavyweight Championship at every opportunity presented to him. Last week, he defended the title against Damian Priest in an open challenge. For the upcoming episode of RAW, Rollins has issued another open challenge to anyone that dares to step up to him.

The champion is also slated for two more title defenses - against Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush and then against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank 2023.

