WWE officially confirms Seth Rollins to defend World Heavyweight Championship against 25-year-old star

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made an appearance on NXT this week and accepted Bron Breakker's challenge.

The 25-year-old challenged the RAW star to a title match last week during the closing moments of the show. The Visionary is one of the top names in the entire company, and is the main champion of the red brand.

On the latest episode of NXT, Bron Breakker came out to the ring for an in-ring segment. He stated that everyone needs to be accountable for their actions, including Ilja Dragunov, who he attacked last week.

The former NXT Champion then proceeded to call out Seth Rollins, but Ilja came out instead, with WWE referees and officials holding him up. The Architect showed up on the screen, holding his title. He mentioned that it would be nice to return to NXT where it all started for him, and agreed to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker next week.

The match was made official during the show, and it'll be the first time that the title will be on the line in NXT. Breakker won't be the only star that Seth will face next week, as he's set to hold an open challenge on RAW next week Monday.

Do you think Bron can dethrone Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments below!

