Iconic stipulation returning for WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Reports

According to recent reports, WWE is planning on bringing back the Strap match for Extreme Rules 2022.

There are several dozen stipulations in the world of professional wrestling. Gimmick matches are often used to enhance a storyline and create more animosity between the two rivals.

In recent years, the company has reduced the use of gimmick matches and they only use them for annual premium live events or special occasions. Two of the most popular ones include Last Man Standing and Steel Cage matches, both of which have happened in recent weeks.

According to new reports from Fightful, WWE is planning a spot with firepaper and tables for tonight's episode of SmackDown. These spots will be staged to set up a potential return of the Strap match for the upcoming premium live event.

Currently, it hasn't been mentioned which superstars will be facing each other in a Strap match. However, it is highly likely that Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will be facing each other under the stipulation at Extreme Rules.

When was the last time WWE had a Strap match?

The Strap match is one of the most hardcore stipulations performed in WWE. Superstars are tied to each other with a strap that allows them to lock up with their opponents and it becomes difficult for either contestant to escape the match.

There have been different names and variations in this match, such as the Russian Chain match, Samoan Strap match and many more over the years. The Dog Collar match is another variant of this match, but the strap is tied around the collar instead of their hand.

Some of the most iconic Strap matches that took place in the company were with John Cena and Rusev in a Russian Chain match at Extreme Rules 2015 and CM Punk and Umaga in a Samoan Strap match at Extreme Rules 2009.

In 2020, there were two strap matches, one on the main roster and the other in NXT. Bray Wyatt and Dexter Lumis won matches on their respective brands. Last year, Elias faced Jaxson Ryker in a Strap match on RAW.

