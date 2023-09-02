"Stretching," "Stale," "Confusing" - Fans critical about top storyline in WWE

Over the past three years, The Bloodline saga has been one of the top storylines in WWE. Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain with his record-breaking World Title reign, with his cousins, The Usos, playing a huge role in it. However, the wrestling world seems frustrated with the company's long-term storytelling.

The Bloodline started to fall apart after WrestleMania 39, with The Usos losing their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Jimmy Uso decided to turn on Roman Reigns, which cost him and Solo Sikoa the tag team championship.

After weeks of contemplating his decision, Jey Uso sided with his twin brother and turned his back on Reigns and Sikoa, setting up the civil war match between the two sides at Money in the Bank. In the main event of the London premium live event, Jey pinned Reigns, becoming the first star to pin Tribal Chief in 1294 days.

Following Money in the Bank, Sikoa and Reigns brutally beat down Jimmy on an episode of SmackDown, which led to a Tribal Combat match between Jey and The Head of the Table at WWE SummerSlam. At the Biggest Party of the Summer, the former Right Hand Man was close to capturing the Undisputed Championship and the title of The Tribal Chief until Jimmy Uso returned and betrayed his brother.

On SmackDown after SummerSlam, Jimmy explained his actions, stating that he didn't want his brother to become a corrupt leader like Reigns, resulting in Jey attacking his brother and quitting WWE.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, Jimmy aided Solo in his match against AJ Styles, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy. Fans have now taken to Twitter to share their disappointment with how the storyline has progressed.

Are the Bloodline members appearing on WWE Payback?

As revealed on last night's SmackDown, John Cena will host WWE Payback. The premium live event is set to feature top superstars such as Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and many more. However, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos are not advertised for the event.

Roman Reigns was last seen on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown, while Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have made sporadic appearances on the blue brand since SummerSlam. Even though these four superstars will not be a part of the upcoming premium live event, it promises to be a top-notch event, given the star power on show.

