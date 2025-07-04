"Stupid guy" - WWE star hates Dominik Mysterio

A WWE star recently made no secret of his animosity towards Dominik Mysterio. The 28-year-old has hardly made any allies outside The Judgment Day. The Intercontinental Champion has been at odds with many babyfaces in WWE and continues to draw immense heat from the fans.

Dominik was involved in a heated feud with Penta after WrestleMania 41. He handed Penta his first singles loss in WWE thanks to help from The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh. And Penta, it seems, is clearly no fan of Dirty Dom.

Penta was featured in the latest episode of WWE: Tattooed, where he showed off his various tattoos and delved into the stories behind them. At one point, he talked about the tattoos of legendary luchador Rey Mysterio and how he loved them.

He was then asked what he thought about Dominik Mysterio's tattoos, and he didn't have any kind words, to say the least.

"F**k Dominik Mysterio. Please. That's it. I hate this stupid guy," he said. [9:22 onwards]

It seems Penta is still not fond of Dominik. The two also faced off at the Backlash Premium Live Event, where Dominik retained the title due to interference from El Grande Americano.

It is clear that Penta has a bone to pick with him, and we may see them clash down the line once again.

Dominik Mysterio had harsh words for Penta after their Backlash match

The storyline animosity between Penta and Dominik extends both ways. After he successfully defended his title against the masked luchador at Backlash, Dominik didn't mince his words in an Instagram post targeting his rival.

"Tracas, hijo ‘e su p**a madre…Y que CSPM el @penta_zero_miedo #JudgmentDay," he wrote. (Tracas, son of a b***h... And that CSPM, via Google Translate)

Currently, both stars seem to be on different paths on RAW, but Penta's comments suggest we may not have seen the last of their rivalry.

