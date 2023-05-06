“Stupid and moronic idea” - WWE Veteran slams the 2023 Draft, suggests alternate solution (Exclusive)

The WWE Draft 2023 has been dominating headlines in recent weeks as it is one of the most noteworthy events of the company's calendar year. However, former writer Vince Russo was far from pleased with what he saw.

The Draft has seen various superstars getting reshuffled to either RAW or SmackDown. The biggest acquisition for RAW ended up being Cody Rhodes while the blue brand got Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed the Draft. He suggested that WWE should go back to their old ways where the roster consists of the top guys and everyone is involved in meaningful storylines.

"Half the roster sucks. It should be the way it used to be, you got your top guys, you got your top females, you got your top crew, 25-30 talents, they are on both shows with storylines carrying through both shows. Can you imagine back in the late 90s, going to RAW, oh no Undertaker isn’t on this show, you gotta go to the other show, Undertaker isn’t on this show."

He continued:

"They’ve been doing the draft since I left, if they would’ve attempted to do this while I was there, I would’ve told them what a stupid and moronic idea it was. At the end of tonight’s show, I’ve said it a million times, you saw a house show finish. That’s not a television show," Vince Russo said. (11:50 - 13:30)

Natalya spoke about winning the RAW Women's Title after leaving WWE SmackDown during the 2023 Draft

Natalya is one of the most well-decorated female stars currently in WWE. She has won the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship during her career.

She got drafted from SmackDown to the Monday night show and made her intentions clear. She intends to win the RAW Women's Championship and expressed the same on social media.

"Manifesting all my dreams," she stated.

Bianca Belair overcame Asuka at WrestleMania 39 to retain her title. She will face another formidable opponent at Backlash 2023 as she takes on Iyo Sky. It is hard to see The EST of WWE dropping the title anytime soon, but a brief feud against Natalya would be a fun-watching experience for fans.

If you use any quotes, please embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes