Subtle Jey Uso Bloodline tease dropped during banger WWE SummerSlam entrance

WWE Superstar Jey Uso is all set to team up with his cousin, Roman Reigns, tonight at SummerSlam 2025. During his entrance on the show, a subtle Bloodline tease was dropped, indicating The Yeet Master's future position in his family.After Jey Uso came to Roman Reigns' aid against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, the OTC proposed that they team up against Seth Rollins' faction in a Tag Team Match at SummerSlam. After Jey agreed, their match was made official. Leading up to this much-anticipated clash, Breakker and Reed obliterated the Samoan duo on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Reigns and Uso will now be looking to exact revenge for the vicious attack.During the Countdown to WWE SummerSlam, it was announced that Roman Reigns &amp; Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will be opening Night One of SummerSlam. During the show, The Yeet Master came out with a banger of an entrance, forcing fans to get up from their seats and Yeet with him. However, Jey dropped a subtle Bloodline tease as he was wearing a red garland, similar to Reigns' Ula Fala.Uso has worn this garland in the past, especially during his one-on-one clash with the OTC at WWE SummerSlam 2023, but it was a white garland. With his latest entrance, the Triple H-led creative team might have just confirmed that Jey could become the next Tribal Chief in The Bloodline.Check out his entrance below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe match is still going on. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Jey Uso &amp; Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed.