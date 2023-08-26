"Such an amazing man" - Mandy Rose reacts to Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death after he passed away at 36.

Superstars and wrestlers from all around the globe, including former WWE stars, have poured in with heartfelt messages in honor of the late Wyatt—the news of Wyatt's passing stunned the entire professional wrestling world.

Taking to Instagram, Rose sent out her condolences following Wyatt's demise and mentioned how amazing of a man he was.

"Wow this is so devastating. Such an amazing man. RIP," wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Mandy Rose's Instagram story:

Rose is a former WWE star who shared the roster with Wyatt during her time in the company. The former NXT Women's Champion departed the company in late 2022 after an incredible run on the white and gold brand and as the leader of Toxic Attraction.

WWE star Kevin Owens sent out an emotional message to the late Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens was one of the many WWE Superstars who reacted to Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing. Taking to social media, the former Universal Champion honored the late Wyatt with a heartwarming message.

Owens mentioned that Wyatt was one of the most creative and unique minds he had come across in the professional wrestling industry. He further recalled being welcomed by the former WWE Champion.

The Prizefighter concluded his message by expressing his love for the late Wyatt. Owens tweeted:

"One of the most creative, unique minds I ever met in this industry. One of the first to welcome new guys with open arms. One of the kindest. One of the good ones. We will miss you, Windham. We love you."

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE paid an emotional tribute to Wyatt and the legendary Terry Funk, who also passed away this week.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Windham Rotunda's family, friends, and fans in this challenging time.

