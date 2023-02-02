"Such a cool moment" - Former Women's Champion praises WWE fans for huge reaction to her return at Royal Rumble 2023

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is in the books, and the show delivered several memorable moments for wrestling fans. The Women's Royal Rumble match was dominated by Rhea Ripley, who entered the match at #1 and outlasted everyone to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Ripley announced on this week's WWE RAW that she wants to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year in April.

Another former SmackDown Women's Champion who made her return to the company at Royal Rumble was Natalya. The BOAT made her comeback after suffering an injury due to a knee strike from Shayna Baszler.

Natalya entered the match at #11, but, unfortunately, she didn't last too long in the match, as all three members of Damage CTRL teamed up to eliminate the former Divas Champion.

The 40-year-old superstar is happy to be back from injury and reacted to a wrestling fan's video of her return this past Saturday at the premium live event.

The wrestling fan noted the incredible reaction Natalya received from the crowd, and she reacted by saying it was such a cool moment for her.

"Was such a cool moment 💕🥹," tweeted Natalya.

Nattie @NatbyNature 🥹 twitter.com/itzbosstiiime/… Miguel @ItzBossTiiime 🥹 I forgot to post this a few days ago! The reaction that @NatbyNature received when her music hit at #RoyalRumble was HUUUUUGE! We all love you, Nattie! I forgot to post this a few days ago! The reaction that @NatbyNature received when her music hit at #RoyalRumble was HUUUUUGE! We all love you, Nattie! 💗🥹 https://t.co/iDxoyH5TIN Was such a cool moment Was such a cool moment 💕🥹 twitter.com/itzbosstiiime/…

Natalya challenges recently returned WWE Superstar

Asuka also returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble after a hiatus.

She returned with a new look, with a brand-new attitude to go along with it. The Empress of Tomorrow had a very impressive showing during the Women's Royal Rumble match and made it to the final three. However, it was Rhea Ripley's night, and The Eradicator eliminated Asuka after she spent over half an hour in the match.

Natalya sent out a challenge to Asuka in December as she was sending out cryptic messages ahead of her return to the ring.

"I’m just wondering when we’re gonna wrestle again… because you’re amazing," tweeted Natalya.

You can check out Natalya's tweet here.

Mella Is Money 🤑 @CarmellaWWE



I’m so sick of being treating less than. I am an GD STAR!!! Everyone better start treating me as such! USA Network @USA_Network #WWERaw You made the right call, Carmella. Don’t mess with @WWEAsuka You made the right call, Carmella. Don’t mess with @WWEAsuka! #WWERaw https://t.co/yLWW0CMC5E First of all, why are you tagging Asuka but not me? Second of all, try “welcome back!” I’ve been gone SEVEN MONTHS!!! Why are you treating me like some jabronie??I’m so sick of being treating less than. I am an GD STAR!!! Everyone better start treating me as such! twitter.com/usa_network/st… First of all, why are you tagging Asuka but not me? Second of all, try “welcome back!” I’ve been gone SEVEN MONTHS!!! Why are you treating me like some jabronie??I’m so sick of being treating less than. I am an GD STAR!!! Everyone better start treating me as such! twitter.com/usa_network/st…

Natalya may have to wait a little longer for a match against Asuka as she confronted Carmella during her return to WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the former SmackDown Women's Champion goes after Shayna Baszler to get revenge on her for breaking her nose last year,

Are you excited about Natalya returning to WWE? Which superstar would you like to see her feud with on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

