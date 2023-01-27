"Oh my gosh"- Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose and more react to 40-year-old WWE star's stunning new look

WWE Superstar Natalya recently unveiled a new look that caught the attention of Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose, among others. The duo, along with several other former and current WWE personalities, showed their appreciation for the 40-year-old in the reply section.

The Queen of Harts is currently out of action after being taken out by Shayna Baszler during her last televised match. The former NXT Women's Champion wasn't content with her win against Nattie and decided to attack her with a running knee after the match. The move left Natalya with a bloodied nose, which was a kayfabe reason to write her off for nasal surgery.

Amid the hiatus, the former SmackDown Women's Champion posted a picture highlighting her new look. The post received responses from Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Mandy Rose, as well as former WWE stars such as Bully Ray and Madusa. Referee Jessika Carr also shared her thoughts on the picture.

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess twitter.com/natbynature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature When we are no longer able to change a situation - we are challenged to change ourselves. When we are no longer able to change a situation - we are challenged to change ourselves. https://t.co/VNgVos3uPS 😍 twitter.com/natbynature/st…

Mandy @mandysacs twitter.com/natbynature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature When we are no longer able to change a situation - we are challenged to change ourselves. When we are no longer able to change a situation - we are challenged to change ourselves. https://t.co/VNgVos3uPS Wow love love Natters Wow love love Natters 😍 twitter.com/natbynature/st…

Liv Morgan wants to be the #1 entrant in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Liv Morgan has showcased a different side of her since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey last year. The 28-year-old has been more 'extreme' in her matches and is not afraid to inflict damage upon herself.

The former Riott Squad member also pitched herself as the #1 entrant in the Royal Rumble match, stating that she wants to make a statement:

"I am hoping and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come out first and make a statement - to not only endure all the pain and physicality that it will take to get to me to be the last woman standing but just to leave a message to bring all 29 women on. At the end of the day, I'm still going to be the last one standing in that ring, and who knows what title I'd want to wrestle for." [1:44 - 2:11]

Among the stars mentioned above in the article, Natalya and Madusa are the ones who can surprise fans with an appearance at Royal Rumble. The latter also hinted at the same through a post on Twitter.

Mandy Rose, meanwhile, was recently released from her WWE contract and is unlikely to show up at the event. Carmella has also been away from the action for a while now and could be eyeing a return at the upcoming PLE.

