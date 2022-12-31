Hall of Famer teases return to WWE for the first Royal Rumble under Triple H's regime

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently hinted at returning to the ring to compete for the first time in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Blayze kicked off her professional wrestling career in the mid-1980s. Over the next decade and a half, she competed in different promotions, including WWE and WCW. The 58-year-old won several titles, including the three Women's Championships, before retiring from in-ring action in 2001.

Over the past few years, the Hall of Famer has made a few appearances in the Stamford-based company. She competed in a Battle Royal at Evolution in 2018. The following year, Blayze forced Candice Michelle to submit to capture the 24/7 Title before selling it to The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier today, the 3-time Women's Champion took to Twitter to tease a return to the Stamford-based company to compete in her first-ever Royal Rumble match by posting a video of herself working out.

"I think I could be #RumbleReady 🔥 #RoyalRumble #Raw @WWEUniverse," she captioned the video.

Several former WWE Women's Champions have competed in the Royal Rumble

The Stamford-based company held its first Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018. It saw the return of several legends, including Hall of Famers Lita, Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly, The Bella Twins, and Trish Stratus.

Over the next four years, a few other former champions participated in the Women's Royal Rumble match, including Kelly Kelly, Victoria, Mickie James, and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Alundra Blayze could now become the latest former Women's Champion and Hall of Famer to join that list.

