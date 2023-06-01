"Such a great worker" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Shinsuke Nakamura's recent match on RAW 

Following his recent victory on RAW this week, Shinsuke Nakamura has received some big praise from the WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (a.k.a Alundra Blayze).

After a six-month hiatus, The King of Strong Style returned to WWE this past April. Ever since his return, Nakamura is being booked in a strong position on the card, a spot that many fans feel he deserves to be in.

On RAW this Monday, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed, sealing the match with his signature Kinshasa knee strike. Following his win, Madusa took to social media praising the Japanese star's skills in the ring.

"Great execution. Such a great worker." tweeted the Hall of Famer.

Despite having just a basic grasp of English when he signed with WWE in 2016, Nakamura's style and aura connected with the great majority of the WWE Universe.

Shinsuke Nakamura is going for WWE gold

With his win over Reed on RAW, the 43-year-old has earned his spot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, with the Premium Live Event set to take place on July 1st in London.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Shinsuke Nakamura said that the Money In The Bank ladder match is the first step on his road to World Championship glory.

"WWE changed my life a lot. This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using Money in the Bank briefcase." [0:20 - 1:00] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full interview below

The winners of the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will earn the right to face the champion of their choosing for up to a year, anytime, anywhere.

Who will win the Money in the Bank ladder match? Give us predictions in the comments section below.

