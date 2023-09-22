"Suck it John"- Popular WWE Superstar fires shots at John Cena

John Cena is universally loved by the WWE Universe and locker room for his contribution to the world of sports entertainment for the past two decades. However, one superstar has gloated about the fact that the company announced a PLE in Australia instead of the United Kingdom.

The superstar in question is Grayson Waller. Earlier this month, John Cena returned to the company for a glorious but short run on the blue brand. After hosting WWE Payback 2023, the Leader of Cenation was confronted by several stars on the brand including Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Waller.

Today, Waller fired some shots at John Cena and the United Kingdom as WWE announced Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. This will be the first time since Super ShowDown 2018 that the promotion will host a premium live event in Australia.

"Since this moment: PLE announced in London- 0 PLE announced in Australia- 1 Suck it John 🇦🇺 Also England you can suck it too"

Last week, Cena was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before AJ Styles came out to save the day.

Grayson Waller's first interaction with John Cena was at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to the promotion for a run during the Road to WrestleMania 39. He put Austin Theory over during their match at the event for the United States Championship. The Leader of Cenation went back to Hollywood after the event in April.

In July 2023, Cena made a surprise appearance for the company when he appeared in London for WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The appearance came as a shock to many, as fans weren't expecting the Leader of Cenation to grace the audience with his presence during the event.

The Leader of Cenation was out to promote the country as he wanted the company to host WrestleMania in the United Kingdom for the fans. However, this brought Grayson Waller out who confronted Cena.

The two stars went back and forth with words in The O2 Arena before the situation got out of hand. In the end, Cena hit Waller with an Attitude Adjustment to close the segment and leave the show.

