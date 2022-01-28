"You'll learn your lesson this time" - Summer Rae has some harsh words for former Women's Champion

Summer Rae is looking forward to getting her hands on Natalya in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Since the announcement that Rae would be included in this year's Women's Royal Rumble, she's elevated her presence on social media by reigniting her feud with Natalya. This afternoon, the WWE legend took to Twitter to warn her rival about what's going to happen when they face off on Saturday night.

"In 2013 I had my first PPV match ever in @WWE & it was against @NatbyNature," wrote Rae. "This Saturday, 9years later, I face her again. I ain't that same girl Natter's!! Please believe. Maybe you'll learn your lesson this time & keep my name out of your mouth once & for all. #RoyalRumble"

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet In 2013 I had my first PPV match ever in @WWE & it was against @NatbyNature . This Saturday, 9yrs later, I face her again. I ain’t that same girl Natter’s!! Please believe. Maybe you’ll learn your lesson this time & keep my name out of your mouth once & for all. #RoyalRumble In 2013 I had my first PPV match ever in @WWE & it was against @NatbyNature. This Saturday, 9yrs later, I face her again. I ain’t that same girl Natter’s!! Please believe. Maybe you’ll learn your lesson this time & keep my name out of your mouth once & for all. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/WwDtua47m3

Rae hasn't been a member of the WWE roster since the company released her in 2017, but she'll return in the Royal Rumble match this year. Among other possibilities, many fans hope to see her face off against Natalya on Saturday, given their history.

Will Summer Rae get revenge on Natalya in the Women's Royal Rumble?

The WWE Universe still remembers the compelling on-screen feud between Rae and Natalya on the E! television series, "Total Divas." Inside the ring, their rivalry was a lopsided affair. Rae defeated Natalya in their first singles encounter, but it really didn't go her way in the end. She wound up suffering 11 losses in matches against The Queen of Harts.

Oddly enough, in Rae's last two matches in WWE before her release, she teamed with Natalya against Becky Lynch and Noami. They didn't win either match, so perhaps the duo didn't work well as a team either.

Nevertheless, these two women certainly have it out for one another, and their feud will likely generate plenty of excitement in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Summer Rae's comments? Are you looking forward to her potential showdown with Natalya in the Royal Rumble match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Will Summer Rae eliminate Natalya on Saturday? Yes No 0 votes so far