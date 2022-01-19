Summer Rae reveals that she surprisingly wanted to be the valet for WWE Hall of Famer

Before she became a WWE Superstar, Summer Rae used to want to be one of The Godfather's ladies.

Summer Rae was this week's guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss her shocking return later this month at the Royal Rumble. During the podcast, Rae spoke about how much she loved the Royal Rumble match growing up and a hilarious backstage interaction with WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather.

"Growing up the Rumble for me is like my favorite pay-per-view. It was always that or Money in the Bank, I thought was really cool. And then of course Mania everyone loves but all of my guy friend's love Rumble. It's just fun. It's exciting. Like when The Godfather comes out with his h**s. I told him that the first time we met I was like, 'I used to want to be your h** so bad.' And he was like, 'Ma'am, are you with catering? Like who are you?' I was a big fan."

Summer Rae is making a return at the WWE Royal Rumble

While Rae is a surprising name returning for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, she isn't the only one.

Below are the other women who are currently scheduled to return on January 29 for the Women's Royal Rumble match (beware of spoilers below):

Nikki Bella

Brie Bella

Summer Rae

Lita

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James

Michelle McCool

Kelly Kelly

Cameron

Melina

There are rumored to be more surprises for this match that won't likely be revealed until the Royal Rumble itself. This is always an exciting time for the WWE Universe.

What do you make of Rae's comments? How funny was The Godfather's reaction? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

