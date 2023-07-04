Summer Rae says 41-year-old WWE star is acting like the desperate men in her DMs

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae has reacted to Natalya's latest tweet about Rhea Ripley not showing her respect.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Natalya took on Rhea Ripley with the Women's World title on the line. Shortly before the contest, Nattie took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message and stated that getting a title match against Ripley has been a nightmare. She then added that she has shown nothing but respect to Ripley, but the latter has been disrespectful to her.

Summer Rae, who regularly watches WWE television, noticed Natalya's tweet. She responded to the veteran and said that she's sounding like the desperate men in her DMs who don't take a hint.

"Girl, no. You starting to sound like these men in my DMs who ain’t getting the hint…"

Summer Rae and Natalya were once arch-rivals

Back when Rae was a mainstay on WWE TV, she took on Natalya in the ring on several occasions. The duo also feuded on the reality show "Total Divas" back in 2014.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio earlier this year, Summer recalled breaking Natalya's nose in real life:

"I actually saw her last week and got in the ring with her and TJ. I was sitting with her after and she goes, 'I got the surgery, from you.' I was like, 'No, from the years (of wrestling)?' 'No, from you.' 'Wait, I thought you were just saying that for TV.' 'You don't remember in the ring, we were rolling around...' It was a completely separate scenario, and apparently, I literally did break her nose and I had no idea until last week." [H/T Fightful]

Natalya went on to lose another title match to Rhea Ripley on tonight's RAW. It doesn't look like she will be getting another shot at the belt anytime soon after her recent losses to The Nightmare.

What do you think of Summer Rae's shot at Natalya on Twitter? Sound off!

