SummerSlam to air live in US theaters for the first time

SummerSlam is one of the 'Big 4' PPVs of WWE and is the second biggest PPV of the wrestling behemoth after WrestleMania. The first SummerSlam took place in 1988 and the event has been one of the most anticipated PPVs of the company ever since.

The 34th edition of the SummerSlam PPV will take place this year on August 21. Given that WWE has resumed live tours recently, the company is looking to make this year's SummerSlam a grander event than WrestleMania 37.

After speaking to a few sources on the topic, I’ve learned that WWE is 100% attempting to make SummerSlam this year’s WrestleMania. “All resources will be tapped into” is how it was explained to me. I do believe they want Reigns v Cena to headline. Not sure if they’ve decided. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 9, 2021

Recent developments in WWE programming have backed the reports, with many big stars returning to set up a stacked card for SummerSlam.

Moreover, WWE's decision to host this year's SummerSlam for the first time from an NFL Stadium also solidifies WWE's vision to create a spectacle grander than this year's WrestleMania.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

SummerSlam to air live in movie theaters this year

WWE recently announced that they will be partnering with Iconic Events to air SummerSlam live in movie theaters for the first time ever:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Iconic Events Releasing today announced a new partnership that brings SummerSlam, WWE’s biggest event of 2021, to movie theaters nationwide for the first time. SummerSlam will air live on Saturday, August 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. SummerSlam will be one of the first sporting events held at full capacity at Allegiant Stadium, and the first time SummerSlam will be held at an NFL venue. “Iconic has a stellar track record of bringing people together to experience live events in a unique manner,” said Melody Yam, WWE Senior Vice President, Global Strategy & Business Development. “We’re excited to partner with their team to deliver the WWE Universe a new way to watch SummerSlam live on the big screen.” Iconic’s national theater network represents the country’s preeminent cinemas offering enhanced guest experiences, high-quality food & beverage service, and reserved seating to ensure families can enjoy a night out watching SummerSlam live in their local movie theater. Tickets to see SummerSlam live in theaters are on sale now at local theater box offices and at wweliveintheaters.com. (H/T wwe.com)

WWE seems to be going All In (pardon the pun) for this year's SummerSlam, which is certainly a good thing for the fans.

