Interesting championship statistic coming out of WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam, the most recent WWE premium live event, has seen an interesting stat emerge about the title matches on the show.

The Biggest Party of the Summer was a show filled with memorable moments, be it the return of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), the return of Edge, or the carnage that was the Last Man Standing Match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Out of the eight matches on the card, five were title matches. But while multiple titles were defended on the show, none of them changed hands. Wrestling Stats and Info pointed out on Twitter that the show on July 30 was the first SummerSlam since 2007 to have no title changes.

In the event's opener, Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. Bobby Lashley then defeated Theory and retained his United States Championship. Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's title against Ronda Rousey in controversial fashion.

As for The Bloodline, The Usos retained their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits while Roman Reigns hung onto his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his bout against Brock Lesnar.

The 2012 edition of the big-four show also saw no title changes on the main show, but Santino Marella lost his US title to Antonio Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli in AEW) on the pre-show.

Triple H comments on WWE's SummerSlam weekend

With SummerSlam 2022 in the history books, WWE's new Head of Creative Triple H shared his thoughts on the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This was the company's first premium live event after The Game replaced Vince McMahon in the aforementioned position. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to thank the fans for watching the show and proclaimed that things were "just getting started."

"SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE...Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium! THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted," Triple H wrote on Twitter.

The 14-time World Champion, who is also EVP of Talent Relations in the company, will now be booking his first full cycle of premium live events. It remains to be seen how the product under Triple H changes from Vince McMahon's vision. The upcoming RAW will be a huge indicator of the company's new direction.

