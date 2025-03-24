Superstar who became viral after one WWE appearance teases helping Jey Uso as his tag team partner on RAW

Jey Uso is set to face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a tag team match on WWE RAW. Wrestler Ricky Gibson, who went viral after a solitary WWE appearance back in September, has hinted at teaming up with The Yeet Master.

Jey has been feuding with Gunther, whom he will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Alongside his quest to win the World Title, Jey has also been in a rivalry with A-Town Down Under, whom he has defeated in singles matches.

On X/Twitter, Ricky teased teaming up with Jey. The OG Bloodline member is set to team up with a mystery tag team partner on RAW.

"Or…" wrote Ricky.

Check out Ricky's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ricky appeared on WWE television back in September 2024 when he was revealed as Kevin Owens' tag team partner for a match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Unfortunately for Ricky, he wasn't able to team up with the former WWE Universal Champion, as he was replaced at the last minute by Randy Orton. Instead, Ricky ended up taking a Stunner from Owens.

Matt Camp warned WWE about Jey Uso potentially winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Matt Camp has warned WWE about potentially overshadowing Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Camp predicted Jey to win the title by dethroning Gunther. He said:

"You just gotta be careful to not take away from a moment that I think Jey has earned. That, I think initially, I wasn't a fan of putting him up there with Gunther, but they've done a good job of kinda going Gunther saying, 'Hey, this is gonna hurt my legacy. No, I'm gonna end this ridiculousness.' And Gunther has been the perfect monster heel. He's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, he's taken Jey out, so when Jey I think will beat him, you gotta make sure that moment is gonna be a big damn deal and doesn't get overshadowed by Roman, Punk, and Seth."

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn his shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious at 'Mania 41.

