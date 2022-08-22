Superstar crosses Sasha Banks' WWE milestone; targets Ronda Rousey next

Bianca Belair has surpassed Sasha Banks when it comes to combined days as the Women's Champion in WWE.

Bianca Belair currently holds the RAW Women's title on the red brand. This is her first reign with the belt and she has done an incredible job with it ever since winning the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Belair recently crossed Sasha Banks' WWE milestone of 273 days as the Women's Champion. While Banks' six reigns amounted to 273 days, it took Belair only two reigns to cross The Boss' milestone.

Belair now aims to surpass Ronda Rousey after putting Sasha Banks behind

The EST of WWE is currently on a roll and is doing quite well for herself as the RAW Women's Champion. If she manages to hold the RAW Women's title belt for 13 more days, she will surpass Ronda Rousey's WWE milestone as well. Rousey currently stands at 286 combined days as the Women's Champion across two reigns.

Banks would certainly be elated to know that Bianca has surpassed her in regards to combined days with the Women's title. The Boss had nothing but praise for her WrestleMania 37 opponent during an interview earlier this year:

"Bianca [Belair has developed into a star]. That is crazy. To have our schedule and to still make gear and to be a wife and to be an athlete and to do so much, I’m like, ‘You are legit. Whatever the EST means to you, you are it’ and to have someone so talented to come in so fast and just kind of get it so well is very rare and to not have an independent background in wrestling, that is just so crazy to me. She’s just — that’s a natural talent," said Banks. [H/T Post Wrestling]

If the latest rumors are to be believed, Sasha Banks is about to make her return to WWE in the near future. Vince McMahon is no longer at the helm, and the current head of creative Triple H has always been a big fan of The Boss.

Would you like to see another feud between Sasha Banks and Belair if the former makes her return to WWE?

