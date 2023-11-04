Superstar pays a subtle tribute to Randy Orton on SmackDown ahead of rumored return

There have been rumors floating about that Randy Orton is finally set to return to WWE after a 16+ month hiatus due to an injury. A superstar on SmackDown paid a subtle tribute to him during his match.

This week on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly took on The Brawling Brutes in a Donnybrook Rules Match. It was a fun bout that Pretty Deadly ultimately won to set their place in the Tag team Division.

There was one moment where Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly paid a subtle tribute to Randy Orton through his body language and posture - imitating what Randy Orton does before the punt.

Orton, however, did notably stop the punt, before bringing it back during the pandemic era. Kit Wilson's follow-through wasn't as impressive, but it could possibly be a foreshadowing of his return.

As mentioned earlier, it's been close to a year-and-a-half since Orton has been in action, as nagging back issues forced him to get surgery - with his father Bob Orton Jr. even stating that the doctor recommended retirement.

As for Pretty Deadly, they've been doing quite well for themselves since their return, and are working their way up the ranks on SmackDown.

