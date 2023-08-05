"Sure this isn’t WALTER’s weight?" - Top WWE Superstar takes a shot at Gunther ahead of SummerSlam

Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship at this weekend's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Ahead of his match, his opponent Drew McIntyre took a shot at The Ring General in his latest tweet.

Reacting to the Tale of the Tape for tomorrow's Intercontinental Championship match, McIntyre mocked Gunther by mentioning his former name, WALTER.

"Sure this isn’t WALTER’s weight?" wrote McIntyre.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Before moving up to the main roster, Gunther underwent a significant change, as WWE dropped his WALTER name.

The Austrian star also transformed his physique throughout the past few months and has gotten into ridiculously good shape since adapting to the Gunther persona.

WWE star Drew McIntyre is currently done with Roman Reigns and is focused on Gunther

Drew McIntyre is focused on beating Gunther and ending his reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

During a recent interview with Armon Sadler, The Scottish Warrior stated that he isn't focused on going after Roman Reigns. He said:

"I think my focus is RAW now that I'm on RAW. With the Roman [Reigns] thing like just when you think you know it must be at its end like another layer comes into it and I think I had my big opportunity there. There was maybe a way we could've done a finish involving [Austin] Theory, but maybe that would've messed up with The Bloodline story and so things happened the way that they happened."

McIntyre added:

"I think McIntyre's period with Roman is done for now certainly. Unless something comes up now, storyline-wise, if it makes complete sense, I just can't see it right now like my focus is on the Intercontinental Championship."

McIntyre will aim to win the Intercontinental Title in Detroit and end Gunther's historic title reign.

