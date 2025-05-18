"Surely a joke," "No one cares" - WWE Universe dumbfounded following major John Cena announcement

Since capturing the WWE Undisputed Championship and becoming a historic 17th-time world champion, John Cena has been on fire. He was last seen on WWE TV at Backlash 2025 in St. Louis, where he faced his arch-rival Randy Orton “One Last Time,” making his first-ever title defense as the titleholder.
John Cena and Randy Orton had an intense back-and-forth match, which the Last Real Champion won despite brutal offense from The Legend Killer. When Cena found himself down at a point, R-Truth’s distraction helped him pull a cheap trick out of his sleeve and retain his gold.
Furthermore, rather than thanking Truth, John Cena put him through a table at the post-event press conference. The latest edition of SmackDown saw WWE officially announce that R-Truth will face the Last Real Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, marking his second title defense.
However, the majority of the WWE Universe is unhappy with John Cena’s bout announcement for multiple reasons. Fans shared their disapproval of the match under WWE’s official post promoting the bout. While a user went off on the Stamford-based promotion, dubbing it a “terrible” match with a predictable result, some called it a joke and also termed Cena a bad heel.
Moreover, a user expressed that nobody cared about this match, while another fan stated that the creative team should have booked a career vs. championship bout to up the stakes and much more.
Below are some of the reactions:
Ex WWE employee stated he was not interested in John Cena's upcoming bout
While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, former writer Vince Russo expressed no interest in watching R-Truth vs. John Cena. Russo questioned why he would watch a contest that is already predictable.
"Why am I going to watch something that’s so predictable? Why am I going to watch it? John Cena is gonna destroy R-Truth. They are gonna use that to try to get some heat on Cena. Why am I going to watch it if I know that’s what they are going to do? Why am I going to watch the outcome of a game if I know the score?" Russo said. [From 31:36 onwards]
It will be interesting to see how the Cena-Truth bout unfolds at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event next week and whether both stars could deliver a performance that can prove the critics wrong.