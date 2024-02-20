Surprise tag team was present at WWE RAW this week

WWE aired the latest RAW episode from Anaheim, California. It was an action-packed episode from start to finish, featuring a marquee match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. The event was headlined by an Intercontinental Championship bout. An unexpected tag team was also spotted at the arena.

The tag team in question is Hank Walker & Tank Ledger from NXT. They recently participated in the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament but unfortunately couldn't make it past the first round.

According to WrestleTalk, the NXT tandem was present at this week's RAW for the taping of WWE Main Event. They took on a duo that recently made its way to the main roster, Creed Brothers. Besides the tag team contest involving the up-and-coming stars, Jinder Mahal and Apollo Crews locked horns in a one-on-one bout on the show.

The Bloodline makes its presence felt in multiple matches on WWE RAW

The Bloodline has been a force to be reckoned with on SmackDown, but the group is also looking to establish its dominance on RAW. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa interfered in the opening match of this week's show, costing Cody Rhodes a potential win.

Jimmy again made his way to the ring later in the night to prevent his twin, Jey, from winning the Intercontinental Title from Gunther.

This was the second time Jimmy stopped Jey from winning his first singles title in the company. He interfered in his former tag team partner's match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. The twins are now expected to lock horns in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see if the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions compete in their first one-on-one bout against each other in Philadelphia.

