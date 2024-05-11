Surprising major star could be Damian Priest's next challenger, says WWE personality

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg believes Finn Bálor could be Damian Priest's next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. He claimed The Demon would be the villain in such a feud.

The Judgment Day has been a dominant faction on WWE Monday Night RAW over the past two years. However, there seems to be a lot of tension lately between the group members and Damian Priest, especially following Rhea Ripley's injury. Many fans and experts now expect the faction to split up.

During an interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Rosenberg addressed the future of Priest's World Heavyweight Championship reign. He pointed out that the 41-year-old's next challenger after Jey Uso could be his Judgment Day teammate, Finn Bálor, claiming that the former Universal Champion would be the heel in that angle.

"['You could do Finn Bálor versus Damian Priest, obviously?'] I think that's possible. I think that's where we would probably go next. ['Is Finn Bálor a villain or is Priest the villain?'] Finn's the villain," he said when asked questions in the interview. [22:14 - 22:24]

You can watch the interview in the video below:

The WWE personality thinks The Judgment Day is very close to disbanding

During the same interview, Peter Rosenberg spoke about the future of The Judgment Day after Damian Priest's altercation with Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh at Backlash France.

The WWE personality claimed The Judgment Day's end is closer than ever, especially after what happened at the premium live event in Lyon, France:

"We're moments away from The Judgment Day being no more. Couldn't be closer. We're as close now as we've ever been," he claimed. [20:24 - 20:32]

While many fans are curious to see if Damian Priest will turn on The Judgment Day or vice-versa, the story between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan has also been intriguing.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested the former SmackDown Women's Champion could take over The Judgment Day after the World Heavyweight Champion potentially leaves the group.

Do you think Finn Bálor could dethrone Damian Priest? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

