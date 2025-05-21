Surprising name will capture the World Heavyweight Championship in 2025, says WWE Hall of Famer

Jey Uso rules WWE RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion, but he has a long way to go if he wants to remain champion for a while. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley thinks Logan Paul will win the belt somewhere in 2025.

In 2022, Logan Paul got a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and fans questioned the motives behind the match. While many were confident that The Tribal Chief wouldn't lose the bout, The Maverick stood out on his own and delivered a performance of a lifetime in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul has come a long way in the Stamford-based promotion, and Bubba Ray Dudley thinks he's closer to winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2025. Speaking on Busted Open, Dudley stated that The Maverick could win the title before the end of the year.

"I have a funny feeling that by the end of the year, you might hear, 'And new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Logan Paul,'" Dudley said. [From 34:20 to 34:35]

Logan Paul would be down to go to Japan for a WWE event

Before Logan Paul successfully transitioned into professional wrestling, The Maverick created vlogs for his YouTube channel. However, he got into a lot of trouble for a vlog in Japan, which crossed several lines and created a wave of controversy for him.

Speaking on ImPaulsive, the former United States Champion gave his honest opinion of Japan and stated he would love to return to the country. However, he won't do it for the sake of it and would like to be invited or to compete if WWE holds an event in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"I love Japan. You want to hear something? It's my favorite country on Earth. I have to. I would like to do it the right way. I would like to be invited, or if maybe WWE does an event there," Paul said. [From 1:34:48 to 1:35:04]

The Maverick has a huge task ahead as he's ready to take on Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. It'll be interesting to see if Paul can leave the event as a world champion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

