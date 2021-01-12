Surprising reaction to what Vince McMahon allowed Drew McIntyre to do on RAW after COVID-19 test (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre's positive COVID-19 test forced WWE to make a plethora of last-minute changes to the latest episode of RAW, including getting Triple H back. The WWE Champion, despite the COVID-19 diagnosis, appeared on RAW via video segments, and he acknowledged the virus and its effects, making it the first time that WWE has mentioned COVID-19 on TV.

It was a big moment that even managed to surprise Vince Russo. The former WWE writer said that he couldn't believe that WWE let Drew McIntyre acknowledge the COVID-19 situation on RAW.

I cannot believe Vince is tapping out to COVID: Vince Russo on Drew McIntyre's RAW segments

While speaking on SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW show with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said that Vince McMahon has finally 'tapped out to COVID-19'.

"I can't believe they had Drew acknowledge that he tested positive. Where I was surprised was, listen, when you know Vince like I know Vince. There is no sick. Sick is not an option. Vince is immortal, and for Drew to say, 'Wear your mask and social distance' on a Vince McMahon show. I was like, 'holy c***; I cannot believe Vince is tapping out to COVID. It took a year. It took a year, but he is still tapping out to it."

WWE was left with no option but to recognize COVID-19 and the impact on its top Superstar. Russo continued:

"That is a big moment when his Champion is basically putting COVID over. That is so, unless today was the end of the line, because either this was really shoddy booking or a lot of people had COVID."

Thankfully for all involved parties, Drew McIntyre revealed that he was asymptomatic and was currently in quarantine. The WWE Champion warned the masses to take COVID-19 seriously, and he even addressed Goldberg's challenge in another segment later in the night.

Drew McIntyre will face Goldberg for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, and when it comes to Drew McIntyre's health and TV return, we should receive more updates soon.

Drew McIntyre's COVID-19 diagnosis will undoubtedly affect the build-up for the Royal Rumble match. However, WWE would ideally have to adapt and develop innovative ways of pushing the feud forward on TV in the weeks to follow.