Surprising segment on WWE RAW draws over a million views in a day

A surprising segment from this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW is raking in views on YouTube.

Brock Lesnar's matchup at WrestleMania has been a big topic of discussion amongst wrestling fans. The Beast will face The Nigerian Giant, Omos, at WWE's biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

On this past Monday's episode of RAW, the two met face-to-face in the ring for the first time. The Nigerian Giant towered over Brock Lesnar and got the better of him during the segment.

Omos shoved Brock out of the ring and it stunned the former champion. Lesnar backpedaled up the entrance ramp as Omos stood tall in the ring. As pointed out by SEScoops, the segment has reached over a million views in a day and the number is continuing to grow. While the segment was roasted on Twitter as it happened, it appears that WWE is onto something with Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says it is time for Brock Lesnar to start giving back to the business

Wrestling veteran Kurt Angle recently disclosed that he believes Brock Lesnar should lose to Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Kurt Angle has made sporadic appearances in WWE as of late. The Hall of Famer celebrated his birthday on the December 12th edition of SmackDown. Fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson appeared during the episode to help Kurt against Alpha Academy.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 54-year-old noted that Brock's career is winding down and Omos' is just starting. Kurt added that he thinks it is a good idea for The Beast to start giving back to the business and trying to build other talent at this point in his career.

"Well, I think it's a great idea. You have to remember Brock [Lesnar] is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock's always been in these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he's at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it's a great idea," said Kurt Angle. [H/T: Fightful]

Brock Lesnar will likely be the heavy favorite heading into his match against Omos at the premium live event. Time will tell if Omos picks up the biggest win of his young career and conquers The Beast at WWE WrestleMania 39.

