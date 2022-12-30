Surprising Seth Rollins stat shows why he is still one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the roster

WWE Grand Slam Champion Seth Rollins capped off 2022, showcasing that he is at the top of his game even after suffering most losses in the year.

In 2022, the Visionary suffered more defeats than anyone in the company. Seth Rollins had a fantastic year, beginning with a feud with his former Shield member Roman Reigns and competing for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, which he won by disqualification.

Rollins then faced Cody Rhodes as a surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38, which turned out to be a great match, and the two of them had bouts at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell after that as well.

According to Cagematch.net, Seth "Freakin" Rollins has had an overall 120 matches this year, including television shows, Premium Live Events, and house shows.

Out of the 120 bouts, the former Universal Champion has a record of 74 losses drawing 61.7% chances of defeats.

Following Rollins, WWE Superstars Austin Theory and AJ Styles are just behind, having 82 losses to 122 matches and 25 losses to 70 bouts.

Seth Rollins won the Workhorse of the year

After a feud with The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief, the former WWE Champion also had a heated rivalry with Matt Riddle.

Seth Rollins lost in a Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle. He was recently crowned United States Champion but lost the title at Survivor Series at the hands of Austin Theory.

WWE held the Fans' Choice Award for Workhorse of the Year on Fox's official Twitter account to determine who should be named WWE's workhorse in 2022.

The Visionary, who urged the WWE Universe to sing his song even if they weren't in the arena, was the rightful winner.

Rollins was at the top of his game in 2022, even after massive back-to-back upsets. Now that the year is over, the former WWE Champion will look forward to bigger and better things in 2023.

