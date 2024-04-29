Surprising SmackDown draftee targets major WWE Championship

A recent selection by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft has sent a bold message and appears to be coming after a major title.

The WWE Draft has begun and night one is officially in the books. The draft will be continuing on this Monday's edition of RAW and there are a bunch of marquee names yet to be selected. Nia Jax was selected by SmackDown this past Friday night in the second round. The veteran was interviewed following her selection and sent a message to WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

"Doesn't matter where I go, I'm coming for the gold. What brand is Bayley on? SmackDown. That's right," said Jax.

Bayley will be defending her title in a Triple Threat match next weekend at Backlash. The former Damage CTRL member's title will be on the line against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi at WWE Backlash in France.

Nia Jax discusses her current run in WWE

Nia Jax has opened up about her second stint in the promotion and has admitted that she is in a much better mindset this time around.

The veteran was let go in 2021 but returned last September on RAW. She interfered during the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

Jax competed for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024 in February but could not overcome Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator has since had to relinquish the title due to injury and Becky Lynch became the new Women's World Champion by winning a Battle Royal last Monday night.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, Jax said she is happy fans get to see this side of her. She admitted she struggled during her first run in the company but is doing much better now and is excited to work with new talent.

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. S, it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that ther eis new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now, so this has been cool," said Jax. [From 01:32 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Nia Jax has been very impressive since her return but simply could not get past Rhea Ripley to become champion. It will be interesting to see if she has better luck now that she is a part of WWE SmackDown's roster.