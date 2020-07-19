Surprising stat about Dolph Ziggler ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler is hours away from challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. The Showoff is yet to reveal the stipulation of the match but has promised the fans that it will be something that has never been done before.

Dolph Ziggler's journey to WWE Extreme Rules

A few weeks back, Dolph Ziggler shocked the WWE Universe when he showed up on WWE RAW. The Showoff enlightened the fans that he would be part of the Red Brand and made his presence known by instantly challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre share a rich history. Ziggler was the man who brought The Scottish Psychopath back to WWE and together, they dominated the Tag Team division winning the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

WWE Extreme Rules will be the first time these two Superstars will be facing each other after splitting up. During the build to their match, Dolph Ziggler wanted to catch Drew McIntyre off guard and surprised him when he brought in Heath Slater. Even though Slater and McIntyre faced off in a quick match, the two settled their differences and attacked Dolph Ziggler after the match.

Since their match at WWE Extreme Rules was made official, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have taken shots at each other on social media. Many fans are excited to watch Ziggler in action and expect a lot from The Showoff in his upcoming match.

Dolph Ziggler's win-loss record in 2020

Recently, an interesting fact about Dolph Ziggler surfaced ahead of his match in WWE Extreme Rules. Bryan Alvarez, on his Twitter handle revealed that Dolph Ziggler has won only on Singles Match in the year 2020. The win came when the challenger for the WWE Championship beat Tucker in singles competition.

Fun fact: The challenger for the WWE Title on Sunday has won exactly one singles match in 2020, and it was over Tucker. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 18, 2020

Earlier in the year, Dolph Ziggler was involved in a feud against Tucker's partner Otis. Ziggler lost to Otis at WrestleMania 36.