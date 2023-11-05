Surprising stat about Solo Sikoa's career revealed ahead of his match against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023

John Cena's singles match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel came as a pleasant surprise for WWE fans - especially considering that the future Hall of Famer doesn't wrestle as often. A staggering statistic about Sikoa's career was revealed right as he made his entrance at Crown Jewel.

Solo Sikoa has been one of the most important superstars on the main roster and one of the main reasons why Roman Reigns has remained the Undisputed Universal Champion. He rarely loses either, with his only singles losses being against top stars like Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

It was revealed on commentary that Crown Jewel 2023 was Solo Sikoa's singles debut in a Premium Live Event.

This may come as a shock, considering that he's in the most important storyline in WWE today. He has technically headlined a premium live event (PLE), teaming up with Roman Reigns in a losing effort to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The revolving theme around the match between Sikoa and John Cena was the fact that Cena hadn't won a PLE match in five years. It also had the theme of Cena being doubtful of his place in WWE - even teasing retirement.

Unfortunately for Cena, that winless PLE streak continued as Sikoa defeated him in dominant fashion at Crown Jewel.

