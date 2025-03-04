Surprising WWE legend claims Jade Cargill had one of the "most vicious" returns he had ever seen

A WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill's stunning return to the company during Elimination Chamber 2025. The former AEW star had been absent from WWE television since she was attacked last November on SmackDown before her shocking return this past Saturday night.

Cargill returned from her hiatus just before the Women's Elimination Chamber match got underway, and unleashed a brutal attack on Naomi as Bianca Belair watched on in horror from inside her pod. Cargill took Naomi out of the match before making her way backstage. WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) reacted to the return on Instagram and claimed that it was one of the most vicious beatdowns he had ever seen.

"@jadecargill had one of the most vicious returns I've ever seen... Male or female! 💥💎," he wrote.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time of the attack in November 2024. Naomi replaced Cargill in the tag team, and the duo had an impressive reign before they were dethroned last Monday night on WWE RAW by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis recently showed security footage of The Judgment Day stars near the scene of Cargill's attack, but it appears that Naomi was the one responsible all along.

Former WWE writer criticizes company for Jade Cargill missing RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not happy with several major stars missing last night's episode of WWE RAW, including Jade Cargill.

Bianca Belair was present for last night's show, and sat ringside for the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The Genius of the Sky pulled off the upset, and will be defending the title against The EST at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo complained about Jade Cargill, John Cena, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton not being featured on last night's show following Elimination Chamber 2025.

"This is where my mind goes. So, you had the return of Randy Orton; you had the return of Jade Cargill. You had arguably the second biggest turn in the history of pro wrestling, if not the first, involving Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock. None of those five were on tonight's show," he said.

Check out the video below:

Cargill and Belair were successful as a tag team and captured the Women's Tag Team Championships twice together. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the 32-year-old following her return this past Saturday night.

