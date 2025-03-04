"This is where my mind goes" - Wrestling writer bashes WWE after The Rock, John Cena, and other major stars miss RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about The Rock, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and other major superstars who missed RAW this week. The Final Boss, The Franchise Player, and The American Nightmare have been in the headlines since last weekend's Elimination Chamber PLE.

Cena's heel turn in Toronto sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. The star snapped and proceeded to viciously assault Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare refused the offer laid out by The Final Boss, who was accompanied to the ring by musician Travis Scott. Cena aligned himself with The Rock, creating a major disruption on the Road to WrestleMania.

This week, on Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that none of the major stars were on the latest edition of the flagship show. He noted that the major returning superstars, Jade Cargill and Randy Orton, were nowhere to be seen. He also discussed The Rock, John Cena, and Cody missing the show.

"This is where my mind goes. So you had the return of Randy Orton; you had the return of Jade Cargill. You had arguably the second biggest turn in the history of pro wrestling, if not the first, involving Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock. None of those five were on tonight's show," he said.

During pointed out that Netflix executives would be taking notice that none of the major storylines were highlighted on RAW. He felt that the streaming giant paid billions of dollars but was not getting the major stars on the Monday night show.

"Now, here's the business part of it. If I'm Netflix, and I'm in an executive position at Netflix, and I have somebody smartening me up to the product, 'Oh my God, you're not gonna believe what they did Saturday night. They turned it upside down.' Then I'm watching tonight's show. With all the money I paid for this product and all the major things you did on Saturday night, none of them are represented on this show? I'm sorry, bro!'' he added. [From 3:48 onwards]

After the events at Elimination Chamber, WWE officially confirmed that John Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

