Surprising WWE name will shockingly turn heel, says Tommy Dreamer, to go after the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Superstars are lining up to get a shot at Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship, but one name could shock everyone. Recently, Tommy Dreamer addressed the possibility of Sami Zayn turning heel and going after the gold.
Lately, WWE has been dropping hints of a Sami Zayn heel turn on the red brand. Earlier this year, the Honorary Uce made it clear that he wants to become a World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. While it hasn't happened yet, the former Intercontinental Champion is often seen around the champion and the title picture.
Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer stated that his gut tells him Zayn will turn heel in order to win the World Heavyweight Championship, as it has become his newfound obsession. While Dreamer didn't mention Jey Uso, the possible scenario would be for Zayn to turn heel on a babyface champion like Main Event Jey.
"In my gut, it's Sami Zayn, man. I don't want to see it happen because I think he's an amazing babyface but he's also a heel that can get heat. When he's coming so close to the new thing that he wants and that's the World Heavyweight Championship; it's becoming his obsession," Dreamer said. (From 08:42 to 08:58)
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Top WWE star wants Sami Zayn to turn heel
Over the past few months, Karrion Kross has been trying to convince Sami Zayn to join the dark side, as remaining a loyal baby face hasn't helped his case in winning the World Championship in the Stamford-based promotion.
While many assumed he would join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, the Honorary Uce remained loyal to CM Punk and Jey Uso's side on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41.
On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Karrion Kross met Zayn backstage and confronted him. However, a livid Sami Zayn cut Kross off and questioned The Herald of Doomsday's interest in him.
The former WWE NXT Champion explained there's bad in him and wants him to turn. In the end, Kross stated that maybe he's wrong, but there's a chance Zayn could be wrong about himself before closing the segment.
It'll be interesting to see what Zayn does in the coming months.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.