Surprising WWE star reacts to message from The Rock

A surprising WWE Superstar reacted to a message of gratitude from The Rock today on social media. The Final Boss has not been seen since he aligned with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Joe Coffey of the NXT faction, Gallus, took to his Instagram story today to react to kind words from The Great One. The 36-year-old, along with his stable, helped the veteran train before the latter's return to the ring last year at WrestleMania XL. The legend teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a Tag Team Match in the main event of Night One.

Coffey shared an image of an article in which the legend thanked Gallus for helping him get in shape ahead of his return to the squared circle last year. The 36-year-old said it was the faction's pleasure, and you can check out his message in the image below.

"Was our pleasure @therock," Coffey wrote.

Coffey sends a message to The Final Boss. [Image credit: Screenshot of Coffey's Instagram story]

John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber at the PLE on March 1. The Cenation Leader will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship next month at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo believes WWE is not a priority for The Rock

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that WWE was not a top priority for The Rock.

Speaking on an episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, Russo discussed The Brahma Bull's absence from television. The legend suggested that the 52-year-old was focused on other things, and wrestling wasn't his priority:

"The XFL is kicking off the new season. The Rock's promoting the XFL, and he's going to Texas for the first game. So obviously this is not a priority for Rock. I mean, look, can we just be honest? If he's promoting, he's on his way to the opening kickoff for the XFL. Mac, can I tell you something? Do you remember back in the day? I swear to God, because I made the statement. Mac, this has nothing to do with freaking wrestling."

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have not referenced The Rock during their promos together in the past few weeks on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the storyline ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

