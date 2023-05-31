Surprising WWE Superstar has her eye on the Women’s Tag Team Championship following RAW victory

Newly-crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler already have targets on their backs.

Rousey and Baszler won the vacant titles in a fatal four-way match this week on Monday Night RAW, and it's clear there are already teams in the company looking to knock the MMA duo off their perch.

One-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and recently drafted SmackDown Superstar Alba Fyre reacted to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler winning the WWE Women's World Tag Team titles, tweeting out the following message:

With Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn currently holding a second set of women's tag titles in WWE, it would be logical to see the two sets of belts unified at some point in the future.

Ronda Rousey wants WWE to improve the Women's Tag Team division

Despite capturing the vacant titles last night on RAW, Ronda Rousey believes that WWE can do a lot more with the division in the months ahead.

Following her victory, Rousey spoke with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and made it clear she hopes the company will choose to care and invest in the women's tag team division.

“Well, the lack of competition is really the problem,” Ronda Rousey said. “I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’. But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.”

