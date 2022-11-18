Surprising WWE Superstar puts herself forward for Bianca Belair’s WarGames team

Bianca Belair needs to fill out her WarGames team ahead of WWE Survivor Series.

With the addition of Rhea Ripley, Bayley has completed her WarGames team well ahead of the Survivor Series premium live event, which leaves Belair potentially scrambling to find the final member of her team before next Saturday night.

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has been retweeting various fan requests that want to see her as the fifth member of Team Belair next Saturday night at Survivor Series. One of the retweets from today reads:

"@WWE @MiaYim @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @DanaBrookeWWE should be 5th member of the team. I can't think of anyone more worthy. Dana is awesome athlete and deserves to be in more of the spot light," the WWE Universe member tweeted which was retweeted by Dana Brooke.

Does Bianca Belair know the final member of her WarGames team?

Bianca Belair's WarGames team currently consists of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and herself. Between now and Survivor Series, The EST of WWE needs to find one more woman to round out her team.

While the easiest solution would be Candice LeRae due to the fact that Damage CTRL recently took her out, it would be rather anti-climactic based on what the WWE Universe expects.

Many fans are hoping for the return of Sasha Banks since Survivor Series is in her hometown of Boston, MA. But based on her recent trademark filings, that doesn't seem likely.

With any luck, perhaps Becky Lynch will be cleared in time to be the final woman in this matchup as Damage CTRL took her out following SummerSlam, where The Man suffered a very real separated shoulder injury in her match with Belair.

Who will round out Bianca Belair's WarGames team? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Dana Brooke using the WWE Universe to campaign for a spot at Survivor Series? Do you think Belair should consider Brooke as the fifth member of her team? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : Should Dana Brooke get an opportunity on Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series? Yes No 0 votes