"I want to be one of your guys" - AEW star to Triple H when he was in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, known as Swerve Strickland in AEW, recently disclosed a conversation he had with Triple H. During the chat, the 31-year-old told The Game that he wants to be a top guy in NXT.

Strickland spent most of his WWE tenure in NXT, where he became the North American Champion - the only title he held in his two-year stint in the company. He was also part of a popular faction called Hit Row, which would later get drafted to SmackDown in 2021.

While speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Strickland said that he told Triple H straight away after joining WWE that he wanted to be "one of his guys" in NXT.

"For me, I would cut him off and be like, 'I want to be one of your guys, one of your go-to guys.' I said it day 1. He was like, 'For sure, for sure. I see you as one of those guys.' Okay, cool. He put me in like a big, marquee match or whatever on NXT Worlds Collide, it was a four-way in Houston. Killed it. I'm like, 'I want to be one of your guys,' I looked him in the eye and said that to him. He was like, 'You are one of my guys, what are you talking about?' I'm like, 'No, I know when you're committed to somebody and when you're hesitant. Why are you hesitant with me?'"

The AEW star continued to explain his dynamic with the WWE Hall of Famer

"I always asked him that. Straight up. Don't hesitate with me 'cause I'm going to make you look stupid at the end when you hesitate and everybody's gonna be like, 'Where was this guy the whole time?' And that's what ended up happening when Hit Row kicked off," said Strickland. (From 20:25 to 21:14)

In the last conversation he had with Triple H in WWE, Swerve said that The Game tried to duck away and get into his car. However, the former Hit Row member stopped him and told him the plans for his character.

The former WWE star is targeting the top title in AEW

Strickland recently stated that he would like to win the TNT Championship, but his ultimate goal is to capture the AEW World Championship.

“I want the top. TNT is great. But I'm always looking for more. That doesn't take anything away from the TNT Title. But like there's a lot of wolves around that thing right now," said the AEW star.

He also praised current champion Adam Page and said he deserves more appreciation for his run as world champion. It will be interesting to see if the former NXT star can claim the top title in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think of the former Hit Row member's stint in AEW thus far? Sound off in the comments below.

Please H/T Talk is Jericho and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh