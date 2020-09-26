T-BAR finally reveals why WWE offered a contract to RETRIBUTION

T-BAR, one of the members of RETRIBUTION, recently took to Twitter and finally answered a question that has been bothering the wrestling world for a while now. David LaGreca, the host of Busted Open Radio, put up a tweet asking how it makes sense for WWE to offer contracts to RETRIBUTION.

T-BAR, who has been quite active on social media lately, noticed the tweet and decided to finally put the question to rest.

WWE offered us contracts because it was financially cheaper than all of the security guards we kept injuring.

We signed the contracts to pay for our hired guns to do our dirty work.

Our goal is still to destroy our current employer, WWE. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/UYN0xWS6VZ — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

RETRIBUTION has been a major problem for WWE over the past few weeks

Ever since RETRIBUTION first appeared on WWE TV, the group has been a major nuisance for the company. They took it to the next level last week, by interfering in a huge match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, leading to an all-out brawl. This week on WWE RAW, RETRIBUTION took on The Hurt Business in a 6-Man Tag Team match.

The group's sole aim is to wreck the company they are currently signed to. It would be interesting to see what measures Vince McMahon and Triple H take in the near future to make sure that RETRIBUTION's dream doesn't come to fruition.