T-BAR makes big changes to Twitter handle ahead of WWE Fastlane, teases RETRIBUTION breakup

RETRIBUTION member T-BAR has made some interesting changes to his official Twitter handle ahead of Sunday's WWE Fastlane 2021 event.

The name of T-Bar's Twitter handle is now "Don't Blink". The name change possibly hints that he wants the WWE Universe to keep a close eye on Sunday's pay-per-view.

T-BAR has unfollowed all members of RETRIBUTION and now only follows a handle named @GREATBLACKOTAKU. Another interesting thing that fans can notice on his Twitter handle is his latest Twitter likes list. T-BAR has liked several tweets about a song named 'Breakaway' by Kelly Clarkson. Many fans are convinced that T-BAR's Twitter likes are hinting towards RETRIBUTION's end.

You can head over to T-BAR's official Twitter handle HERE to check out the changes. You can also see the changes in the screenshots posted below:

T-BAR's new Twitter name and bio

T-BAR's recent likes on Twitter

T-BAR also responded to a fan who seemed concerned with the changes on his Twitter handle. Check out the tweet below:

Strange indeed. — Don’t Blink (@TBARRetribution) March 20, 2021

Is T-BAR hinting at the end of RETRIBUTION?

WWE has been teasing a RETRIBUTION implosion for a while now. The unruly stable accidentally cost Mustafa Ali the United States Championship match during the latest edition of WWE RAW. Ali was already unhappy with RETRIBUTION's performances on WWE RAW lately. But he was furious beyond belief when RETRIBUTION cost him the U.S. title on the red brand.

Ali will get another shot at the U.S. title at Sunday's WWE Fastlane event, where he'll face Riddle again. T-BAR's sudden Twitter handle change has led to major speculation among WWE fans that something big is about to happen on Sunday. It seems likely that RETRIBUTION could turn on Mustafa Ali at Fastlane. Fans must have noticed that RETRIBUTION members haven't been thrilled with Mustafa's leadership as of late.

What do you make of T-BAR changing his Twitter handle drastically? Do you think RETRIBUTION is nearing its end and will finally be put to rest at WWE Fastlane 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.