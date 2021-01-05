T-BAR makes a plea to fans after Goldberg's return

RETRIBUTION's T-BAR made a plea to the WWE Universe following Goldberg's return on RAW Legends Night.

Goldberg made his return to WWE on tonight's RAW Legends Night, and Wrestling Twitter blew up. RETRIBUTION member T-BAR seems to be among the ones who aren't happy with Goldberg coming back to take a spot on WWE TV and decided to post a tweet in reaction to his return. T-BAR asked the WWE Universe to retweet his tweet if they want to see RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg. Check out the tweet below:

RT this if you want to see #RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) January 5, 2021

Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

Goldberg confronted Drew McIntyre at the end of tonight's RAW Legends Night, immediately after The Scottish Psychopath retained his WWE Championship against Keith Lee. The duo got physical during the heated confrontation, but things didn't escalate further. These two behemoths will likely face off at the Royal Rumble event, with the coveted title on the line.

As for T-BAR and RETRIBUTION, a feud between Goldberg and the unruly group would certainly be interesting to see. Unfortunately, it's highly unlikely that we will get to see it unfold, as Goldberg has made it clear that he has mere two matches in his contract every year.

I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, ’23. I’ve got two matches per year. I’ve exhausted my limit this year quite early on April 5 with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I’ve got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything’s on hold unless it’s a production of 10 or under pretty much.

What would be your reaction if RETRIBUTION attacks Goldberg on WWE TV? Are you interested in a T-BAR vs. Goldberg showdown? Sound off!