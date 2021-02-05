T-BAR reacts to former WWE Champion calling him "Tea Bag"

T-BAR has put up a tweet reacting to Kofi Kingston labeling him "Tea Bag" in his latest tweet.

The New Day's feud with RETRIBUTION has been going on for a while on WWE RAW. Kofi Kingston recently posted a tweet featuring a video meme, taking a shot at RETRIBUTION members. In the video, Kofi hilariously insulted RETRIBUTION by giving each member a new moniker. T-BAR was labeled "Tea Bag" by the former WWE Champion.

T-BAR noticed the tweet and decided to hit back at Kofi for the insult. He stated that if he is Tea Bag, Kofi is 'Coffee', and they are bitter rivals. Check out the tweets below:

Ali, just be a man of your word. pic.twitter.com/jFHb4wy01c — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) February 4, 2021

If I’m Tea Bag then you’re Coffee and we are bitter rivals. #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/P0Uow4P3uc — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 5, 2021

T-BAR has been posting hilarious tweets targeting The New Day for a while now

Ever since The New Day kicked off a feud with RETRIBUTION, members of both groups have been taking shots at each other on Twitter. T-BAR has a reputation of savagely insulting his opponents on Twitter. He has previously trolled former AEW Champion Chris Jericho, former RAW GM Eric Bischoff, and many others on Twitter.

I hope The New Day orders takeout for dinner, then when they get home they realize that the order is completely wrong, so they call to fix it but the store has just closed which ultimately forces them to eat someone else’s meal. Plus it’s cold. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 4, 2021

T-BAR's response to Kofi Kingston might mean that we are in for a showdown between the duo somewhere down the line. Kofi is currently out due to an injury that he suffered at TLC during The New Day's match against The Hurt Business. He provided an update on the injury back in January via Instagram Live:

I gotta apologize, I feel like I’m talking out of the side of my mouth and I’m dealing with like a jaw injury right now and my mouth is only closing on one side. If I sound kind of funny, that’s why. Ordinarily, I do a lot of imitations and impersonations and impressions, but I’m not doing that right now. I’m talking funny just trying to figure this situation out.”

It would be interesting to see where this rivalry heads over the next few weeks and what role T-BAR and Kofi play in it. WrestleMania 37 is approaching closer with each passing day, and one wonders what plans WWE has for RETRIBUTION, for The Grandest Stage Of Them All.