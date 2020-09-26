As reported previously on Sportskeeda, AEW star Chris Jericho responded to T-BAR's tweet explaining why WWE signed RETRIBUTION, and the Demo God seemed confused with the same. Jericho replied with a 'Huh?' to T-BAR's tweet, who has now responded to the former AEW World Champion.

T-BAR posted a screengrab featuring a list of news pieces about the controversial Sturgis Rally that potentially gave birth to 250,000 new COVID-19 cases. Chris Jericho received major heat on social media for being a part of that event, where his band Fozzy, played a show.

Check out T-BAR's response below:

T-BAR is not holding back on social media

It isn't a secret that a large section of the WWE Universe aren't fans of RETRIBUTION, and the notorious faction has received a lot of criticism over the past few weeks. T-BAR's antics on Twitter are certainly helping him and the stable get some fans to back them. Many fans are applauding the group for trying to get over using Twitter, but there's still a long way to go for the group before the WWE Universe fully gets behind them.

As for Chris Jericho, it looks less than likely that he will respond to T-BAR's tweet, as it is directly highlighting the controversial event that Jericho hasn't spoken much about lately. If Jericho does end up responding to T-BAR, it will certainly be something worth seeing. We'll keep you updated in case this Twitter feud unfolds further.