Earlier today, RETRIBUTION's T-BAR posted a tweet explaining why the faction bagged contracts with WWE, despite causing nothing but destruction ever since they came into being. AEW star Chris Jericho has interestingly responded.

WWE offered us contracts because it was financially cheaper than all of the security guards we kept injuring.

We signed the contracts to pay for our hired guns to do our dirty work.

Our goal is still to destroy our current employer, WWE. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/UYN0xWS6VZ — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

According to T-BAR, WWE found it financially cheaper to sign the faction instead of letting them injure the company's security guards. The tweet caught the eye of Chris Jericho, who seemed confused with T-BAR's explanation.

Jericho responded with a single word, "Huh?", as can be seen below:

Chris Jericho certainly isn't impressed with T-BAR's explanation

Many lauded T-BAR for his explanation as to why RETRIBUTION was signed by WWE, while others found his tweet completely illogical. It seems like Chris Jericho is among the ones who were left confused.

As mentioned in T-BAR's tweet, RETRIBUTION is still aiming to destroy WWE, despite bagging contracts with the company. RETRIBUTION is going to compete in a big match at Survivor Series 2020, if the latest rumors are to be believed.

Advertisement

Chris Jericho, as always, is keeping a keen eye on his former employer's product and it won't be a surprise if he ends up taking a shot at RETRIBUTION in the near future, if his latest tweet is any indication.