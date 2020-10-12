T-BAR reacts to joke about Jon Moxley being a RETRIBUTION member

One of the most interesting traits of RETRIBUTION members is that most of them don't mince their words while addressing fans or fellow wrestlers on social media. Fans might remember T-BAR roasting Chris Jericho on Twitter not too long ago.

Now, T-BAR has addressed another AEW star on Twitter, and he's none other than the promotion's World Champion, Jon Moxley. It began when Moxley made his Bloodsport debut against Chris Dickinson. Moxley defeated him and cut a promo post-match. A fan pulled Moxley's entrance clip from the event and put it up on Twitter, with the caption, "OH MY GOD, IT'S RETRIBUTION!!!"

This was a reference to Moxley wearing a hoodie, an attire that RETRIBUTION members have been spotted wearing on various occasions. You will also notice a bunch of men standing in the ring, surrounding Moxley as he entered. This reminded the fan of RETRIBUTION as well. T-BAR noticed the amusing tweet and responded with a single word, 'Everywhere.' Check out the tweets below:

RETRIBUTION's T-BAR has taken Twitter by storm

When RETRIBUTION made their debut on WWE TV, fans weren't too thrilled. Many of them had a change of heart soon after, when they noticed how RETRIBUTION members were doing an incredible job of putting themselves over via social media. T-BAR led the charge and roasted a bunch of wrestling personalities as well as fans in the process. This included former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff.

In this case as well, T-BAR played along with the fan's joke about Moxley being a RETRIBUTION member, and spiced it up with his amusing comment stating that RETRIBUTION is everywhere. Unfortunately, Moxley isn't someone who likes to have debates on Twitter, or else fans would have had a field day witnessing him go at it on Twitter with T-BAR.