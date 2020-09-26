T-BAR reveals why he doesn't allow fans to comment on his tweets 

RETRIBUTION's T-BAR has been quite active on Twitter lately. T-BAR and other members of RETRIBUTION have been an integral part of WWE TV for a while now, with the group's sole aim being the complete and utter destruction of WWE.

If you have been keeping up with T-BAR's tweets, you may have noticed that he has disabled comments on his profile, and fans can't post a comment on any of his tweets. Now, T-BAR has posted a tweet explaining the reason behind the same.

T-BAR stated that he hasn't disabled comments because he's afraid of what the fans would comment, but due to the fact that it will force them to retweet his tweets in order to bash him, which he finds ironic.

Check out the tweet below:

Also I don’t disable comments because I’m scared of what you will say, I disable comments because it forces you to retweet me in order to dump on me, which I find absolutely hilarious and ironic. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

T-BAR and RETRIBUTION as a whole have been targeting WWE for a while now

It has been a while since RETRIBUTION came into being and kicked off their war against WWE. Last week, T-BAR and others interrupted during the main event of RAW, featuring Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, and engaged in a brawl with The Hurt Business.

This week, T-BAR, MACE, and SLAPJACK took on The Hurt Business in a 6-Man Tag Team match, which ended in a DQ win for the latter. Rumors are running around stating that RETRIBUTION will have a major role to play at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV.