RETRIBUTION officially revealed their identities to the WWE Universe last week on RAW. We learned during the main event that Dominik Dijakovic will now be known as T-Bar, Dio Maddin will be known as Mace while the third man, who is probably Shane Thorne, will now wrestle under the name Slapjack.

We now also know that Mia Yim will now wrestle under the name Reckoning while Mercedes Martinez will wrestle as Retaliation.

RETRIBUTION's T-Bar took to Twitter to explain the meaning behind Mia Yim's new ring name:

She’s @WWE’s RECKONING. Here to end the borrowed time you've all been living on. https://t.co/8v0ZTZCgQ7 — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 25, 2020

The RETRIBUTION angle so far has received a lot of criticsm from both fans and former wrestlers because of how it has been executed. The new names for the talent has also been widely ridiculed.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk also took a shot at the faction on social media, with T-Bar later hitting back on Twitter. You can check out T-Bar's reply to CM Punk below:

Eric Bischoff is not a fan of the RETRIBUTION storyline

Yes WWE is paying us to destroy their company, because we were successfully destroying it regardless. They think if we are under contract then they can contain/manage our chaos. But they will be unsuccessful. Stop overthinking literally everything. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

WCW legend Eric Bischoff recently gave his thoughts about RETRIBUTION on the podcast After 83 Weeks. Bischoff is not a fan of the storyline and said that he did no understand the reason behind the factions presence on WWE RAW:

Advertisement

I think it sucks, Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? What is the reason that they're there? …It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn't.

I almost get angry at myself when I go off on this kind of a tangent because I sound like I'm trying to prove I'm smarter than, better than or whatever, or I should be doing [it]. I don't want to do it. I don't ever want to be in a creative position at a wrestling company. It's not my thing, been there, done that. Been to the mountain and had a chance to look down and there's no more mountains I wanna climb… H/T: WrestlingINC

RETRIBUTION are now signed to WWE contracts as revealed on RAW. The Hurt Business and RETRIBUTION have been each others' throats in recent weeks and this storyline should escalate in coming weeks.